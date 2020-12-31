Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Finland beats Slovakia 6-0 to set up showdown with Canada

By  Associated Press
2020/12/31 10:08
Finland beats Slovakia 6-0 to set up showdown with Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Samuel Helenius scored twice, Kari Piiroinen made 12 saves and Finland beat Slovakia 6-0 on Wednesday to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior hockey championship.

Finland set up a showdown with defending champion Canada, also 3-0, on Thursday night for first place in Group A. Germany and Slovakia also reached the quarterfinals from the group, with Switzerland dropping out.

Santeri Hatakka, Kasper Simontaival, Topi Niemela and Anton Lundell also scored for Finland.

Germany beat Switzerland 5-4 to advance to the playoff round for the first time. John Peterka and Tim Stutzle had hands in all five goals, with Peterka having a hat trick and two assists and Stutzle two goals and three assists.

Later, Sweden faced Russia in Group B.

The United States will finish Group B play Thursday night against Sweden.

Updated : 2020-12-31 11:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
CWB warns mercury to drop below 6 degrees in Taiwan on Wednesday
CWB warns mercury to drop below 6 degrees in Taiwan on Wednesday