Above Creative Events (ACE) Broke the Malaysia Book of Records While Helping Malaysia Corporations Grow Brand Engagements and Sales Via Virtual Events Without Having to Spend More Amid Pandemic

The recognition of the 'First To Organise Virtual IPO Listing' was awarded to ACE on 10th October 2020. The MBR ceremony was held on 16th December 2020. Christopher Wong, MBR Chief Operating Officer has presented the certificate to Nicklas Ng, Chief Growth Officer of ACE and made his speech:

"Hello, I'm Christopher Wong, the Chief Operating Officer of Malaysia Book of Records. Today I'm here to announce that, Above Creative Events, is certified by Malaysia Book of Records as the First event company to organise a Virtual IPO Listing in Malaysia. So I would like to congratulate Above Creative Events for achieving these records and I hope that this will be the first or the second or many to come, so I hope that this record will also serve to inspire all the clients as well as the business association of Above Creative Events. So with that, congratulation again."





In line with the CMCO requirements across Klang Valley, on 15th October 2020, ACE welcomed the first-ever virtual IPO listing ceremony in Malaysia, a new offering by the Exchange for Bursa Malaysia and Samaiden Group Berhad (ACE Market).





"At ACE, everyone are giving more than 100% effort to deliver every single events that we appointed by clients and also for this pandemic, especially this year pandemic we pivot to become a virtual event industry and we are so proud to have 2 Malaysia Book of Records title, both also related to virtual. So really feel proud of the entire team." Nicklas Ng, Chief Growth Officer of ACE.





To date, ACE had successfully organized many virtual IPO listing ceremonies. Amongst the notable corporations listed on ACE Market Malaysia include Southern Cable Group Berhad, Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad, MR D.I.Y Group (M) Berhad and Ecoframe Berhad, just to name a few.





"Having two MBR recognitions within two months are some of the greatest accomplishments for us. Leading a business towards success can be a tough challenge, especially in the middle of the pandemic. However, we always believe that whenever there is a challenge, there is also an opportunity. At ACE, we brace ourselves for whatever lies ahead of us, embrace new challenges, learn new skills, and grow." Nicklas Ng, Chief Growth Officer of ACE.





"This year was especially challenging for events and businesses. The Covid-19 pandemic has created a lot of fear and negativity, and has led to severe global economic disruption. While swift shutdown measures are undoubtedly beneficial from the standpoint of public health, has nevertheless been disastrous for the business community, which many have been forced to postpone corporate meetings, industry conferences, and trade exhibitions to protect their employees and stakeholders. However, for an event organiser like us, we took this as a challenge, pivoted our event management services, and shifted quickly from physical to virtual events." Nicklas Ng, Chief Growth Officer of ACE.





While virtual events are undoubtedly the better option for current times, organizing virtual events involves a lot of technological tools, facilities and backend preparation work including the implementation of digital privacy and security protocols to protect sensitive data from malicious third parties -- an area many conventional event management companies would have no experience in.





"There's a gap in the market that not many conventional event management companies could fill, and this is where ACE stepped in. Within a short period of time, ACE has become an industry specialist who has the experience and expertise to help businesses achieve their targeted goals. With the right approach, businesses can still develop massive results from virtual events. We will guide you on how virtual events can maximize the outcomes for your business objectives." Micky Ng, Chief Imagination Officer of ACE.





As the top virtual AGM organisers in Malaysia, ACE had organised successful virtual AGMs for some of the biggest corporations in Malaysia. Amongst the notable corporations include Mah Sing Group Berhad, Sime Darby Property Berhad, Genting Plantations Berhad, Berjaya Corporation Berhad, Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad, Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Berhad, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad, just to name a few.





"Planning virtual events can be just a nail-biting affair, considering the potential clashes. Our peak was having nine virtual AGMs on the same day, and my team members would have to travel amongst few venues on the same day. We managed to work out a schedule on manpower allocation to ensure that the events go perfectly smooth." Angie Yap, Project Manager of ACE.





ACE is the Malaysia Book of Records holder for having organised the 'Most Number of Virtual Annual General Meetings in a Month'. "We have organised a total of 67 virtual AGMs within the month of June 2020 alone, excluding Extraordinary General Meetings, conferences, workshops, product launches and award events. I believe with this outstanding record, it will offer more encouragement and hope to the local industry. With the exposure and success of our virtual event services, we hope to elevate the local event industry and bring it to the international arena by promoting top-notch services to other countries such that it can benefit more people, at the same time, cultivate innovation and put Malaysia on the global map!" said Nicklas Ng, Chief Growth Officer of ACE.





With no other options, many businesses started to shift events online to keep operations running. Another popular virtual events for the past 6 months are virtual exhibitions. Club the plan of physical exhibitions into a virtual one could be just as successful or even better. Participants flock around virtual exhibitions that are innovative, creative and fun. Some of ACE's notable clients for successful virtual exhibitions include Bursa Malaysia, CGS-CIMB, Maybank, Macquarie Malaysia and Securities Industry Development Corporation.





"Virtual exhibitions are an excellent alternative that maximises outreach while minimizing costs, effort and health risks. It has all the benefits of physical events such as business matching, chain of engaging activities, Instagrammable backdrops for photo sessions, and most importantly, generating the same level or even more engagement, brand visibility and interest among the participants. The key to a successful virtual event is make anticipations based on your targeted goals, engagement, ROI and executive mode. Create a virtual event marketing strategy that runs parallel to your objectives" Micky Ng, Chief Imagination Officer of ACE.





Researchers studying the impact of virtual business events have found that 86% of virtual event participants report equal or higher levels of engagement compared to in-person events. At the same time, organising virtual events incurred less cost, but offer more convenience and flexibility to participants, potentially boosting attendance numbers.





Within a short period of time, ACE has emerged as one of the industry leaders in Malaysia. ACE had the opportunities to work with many local and international corporations and has garnered nothing but high praise and positive feedback from the corporate sector, making ACE one of the top choices for corporations in organising virtual events.





"We appreciate the commitment and quality of service that ACE Team has demonstrated to make the Shariah Investing Virtual Conference 2020 a success. We could not have done it without your support and expertise." - Noorsuriani Muhamed, VP of Islamic Product & Market Development Securities Market, Bursa Malaysia





"ACE brings our imagination and visuals to life. They work closely with us to create one of a kind decor design using our company's signature style. They are passionate, effective collaborators, eloquent with other creatives from other fields. We sincerely appreciate ACE Team's endless commitment and highly recommend ACE." - Kho Seet Fong, Head of Corporate Access, CGS-CIMB Securities





"ACE provides exceptional services and delivers quality work at any projected deadline. With the newly introduced, up and running Hello Virtual Event Platform, the innovation has exceeded clients' expectation and became the talk of town, and leads to our successes in hosting Malaysia's First-Ever Shariah Investing Virtual Conference and the Invest Malaysia Kuala Lumpur 2020 Virtual Series 2: Powering Malaysia's Growth Engines. ACE Team has truly outdone themselves by truly reflecting physical conferences with the presence of Main Lobby, Plenary Hall, Networking Lounge and Info Desh virtually." - Chong Chyi Ming, Head of Communications, CGS-CIMB Securities





"Attending a virtual conference by CGS-CIMB. Now places like main lobby, plenary hall and networking lounge are all just one click away. No more walking from one place to another for a coffee or session. -- Dashveenjit Kaur, visitor





In a nutshell, virtual events have plenty of benefits: convenience, flexibility, cost-effectiveness and innovation. The demand for virtual events will remain popular strong even after the pandemic has come to an end. There will be equally strong interests in hybrid events -- in-person or virtual events. Globally, the growth projection of the virtual event industry is on an upward trajectory and there will be long term, sustainable demand now and in the foreseeable future.





"Conducting events on digital grounds could be more appealing and promising than it sounds. With the proper use of tools and techniques, you can run great shows and events on virtual platforms and ensuring a fruitful result" said Micky Ng, Chief Imagination Officer of ACE.





About Above Creative Events (M) Sdn Bhd

From the "small potatoes" to a group of passionate event personnel with strong entertainment and production background, who input creative and technical proficiency into bringing events to life. As an event planner, enhancing the values and offering great client experiences are their ultimate goals. Established in 2007, today, ACE has become the leading event management company in the region.





Within a decade (13 years and still counting), ACE are the Magic Makers, who transform imaginations to life, help their clients solidify and amplify their brands, and tackle the markets at large. With ample professional on-ground organizing experiences, coupled with strong technical management backgrounds, ACE specializes in various event planning, award ceremony, social event, and conferences executions.





ACE accepts challenges arising from an environment that is constantly evolving and has succeeded in adapting to the new normals. With technology innovation and integration, ACE pivoted from on-ground events to virtual event management. Market research shows that virtual events are cost-effective, customizable, scalable, interactive and borderless, offering a truly global experience. Significantly, 93% of the event professionals decided to invest in virtual events moving forward, specifically on annual events like annual general meetings (AGM) and IPO listing ceremonies.





As an event services provider that has demonstrated utmost strength, resilience and continuous excellence, ACE is honoured to be awarded The New Norm of Organizing Future Business Event, Golden Bull Award 2020, as well as two Malaysia Book of Records. The milestone over the business journey has markedly set ACE unprecedented contributions and growth opportunities in the event industry. On top of everything else, ACE thrives and delivers the best services within the industry for all.