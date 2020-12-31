No. 23 Virginia beats Notre Dame 66-57 in ACC opener

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kihei Clark had 19 points and five assists, and No. 23 Virginia continued its dominance over Notre Dame with a 66-57 victory Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers (5-2, 1-0) improved to 12-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference openers under coach Tony Bennett and 10-0 in ACC regular-season matchups against the Fighting Irish.

Jay Huff scored 15 points for Virginia, and Sam Hauser added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Notre Dame (3-5, 0-2) fell despite a career-high 28 points from Nate Laszewski. The junior forward hit 8 of 11 shots from the field with four 3-pointers to go with 8 of 10 at the line.

Juwan Durham added 19 points for the Irish.

The Cavaliers led from 4-2 onward and by a high of 11 points early in the second half.

Notre Dame clawed within one point twice but never drew even and was outscored 9-2 over the final three minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers, after plunging from No. 4 in the preseason poll to No. 23 in the latest one, bounced back on the heels of their 98-75 loss against No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday. Now they play six of their next eight at home as they look to climb back up the rankings.

Notre Dame: The Irish extended their dubious program record for consecutive losses against ranked teams to 25, including 0-4 this season. They’ve not defeated a Top 25 club since edging No. 6 Wichita State 67-66 in November 2017. Five currently ranked teams are on ND’s remaining schedule, too, although none higher than Florida State at No. 18.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers host No. 24 Virginia Tech on Saturday in a showdown between rivals smack next to each other in the rankings.

Notre Dame: The Irish are scheduled to play Saturday at Pittsburgh, but the game remains in jeopardy after the Panthers’ contest against Duke on Tuesday was postponed when Pitt announced a positive COVID-19 test within its program.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25