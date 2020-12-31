Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

White Sox, OF Engel agree to 1-year deal, avoid arbitration

By  Associated Press
2020/12/31 05:55
White Sox, OF Engel agree to 1-year deal, avoid arbitration

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and outfielder Adam Engel agreed Wednesday to a $1.375 million, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration.

The 29-year-old Engel hit .295 with three homers and 12 RBIs last season. He recorded the final out of Lucas Giolito's no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25 when he extended on the run to catch Erik Gonzalez’s slicing drive toward the right-field line.

Engel started all three games of Chicago's wild-card series against Oakland and homered in the opener.

Chicago has three players remaining eligible for arbitration — Giolito and fellow right-handers Reynaldo López and Evan Marshall.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-31 06:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
CWB warns mercury to drop below 6 degrees in Taiwan on Wednesday
CWB warns mercury to drop below 6 degrees in Taiwan on Wednesday
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms