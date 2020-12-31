Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Study of virus screening at concert reports zero infections

By  Associated Press
2020/12/31 00:16
Volunteers dace during a concert in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Eager for a live music show after months of social distancing, more tha...
Volunteers dace during a concert in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Eager for a live music show after months of social distancing, more tha...

Volunteers dace during a concert in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Eager for a live music show after months of social distancing, more tha...

Volunteers dace during a concert in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Eager for a live music show after months of social distancing, more tha...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The organizers of an indoor music festival in Barcelona to test the effectiveness of same-day coronavirus screening said Wednesday that preliminary results indicate there was zero transmission inside the venue.

The results were released over two weeks since 1,000 music fans volunteered to take part in the experiment. After passing an antigen test on site, around 500 people were randomly selected to enter the concert hall. The other 500 were sent home and used as a control group.

All participants were called back to take a second test eight days later. The results showed zero infections among the 463 concertgoers who complied with the second round of testing, while the control group of 496 people who did not get into the concert had two positive cases.

The concertgoers were obliged to wear masks inside the concert, but dancing and singing were allowed.

The experiment was organized by Barcelona’s The Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundation along with the Primavera Sound music festival.

Updated : 2020-12-31 02:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
CWB warns mercury to drop below 6 degrees in Taiwan on Wednesday
CWB warns mercury to drop below 6 degrees in Taiwan on Wednesday
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms