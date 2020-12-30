Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Chinese court upholds prison terms in Lego counterfeit case

By  Associated Press
2020/12/30 23:30
Chinese court upholds prison terms in Lego counterfeit case

BEIJING (AP) — A court in China has upheld a six-year prison sentence for a Chinese entrepreneur who made unlicensed copies of Lego toy blocks valued at 300 million yuan ($46 million).

The Higher People’s Court in Shanghai also upheld a 90 million yuan ($14 million) fine imposed on the entrepreneur, identified only by his surname, Li, according to a court announcement.

The appeals court also upheld sentences ranging from 3 to 4 1/2 years for eight other defendants.

Starting in 2015, Li and the other defendants set up a factory that made copies of Lego bricks and toys and sold them under the brand name Leping, the court said.

The Shanghai court concluded the offense was an “especially serious” violation of copyright law and rejected their appeal.

Updated : 2020-12-31 00:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
CWB warns mercury to drop below 6 degrees in Taiwan on Wednesday
CWB warns mercury to drop below 6 degrees in Taiwan on Wednesday
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms