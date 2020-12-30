Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Fulham virus outbreak sees EPL game at Tottenham called off

By  Associated Press
2020/12/30 23:24
Fulham virus outbreak sees EPL game at Tottenham called off

LONDON (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at Fulham has forced the postponement of the Premier League match at Tottenham, hours before kickoff on Wednesday.

It is the second match this week to be called off in the Premier League due to COVID-19 cases after Manchester City's game on Monday at Everton also fell by the wayside.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho expressed irritation with a post on Instagram laced with sarcasm as he waited for the postponement decision to be made during Wednesday afternoon: “Match at 6 pm... We still don’t know if we play. Best league in the world."

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce has called for the league to be paused due to the rise in COVID-19 infections in the country as a new more contagious variant spreads.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-31 00:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
CWB warns mercury to drop below 6 degrees in Taiwan on Wednesday
CWB warns mercury to drop below 6 degrees in Taiwan on Wednesday
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms