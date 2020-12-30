Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2020/12/30 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 30, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;31;26;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;SW;13;80%;30%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;25;17;Hazy sun;26;17;NNE;9;55%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;14;5;Brilliant sunshine;15;7;ENE;13;53%;12%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;14;7;Mostly sunny;13;7;SW;12;54%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;7;2;Cloudy;4;1;NNE;11;92%;44%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;-1;-8;Colder;-7;-13;NNE;12;83%;0%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cold with sunshine;2;-2;Sunny, but chilly;6;-1;E;8;38%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and cold;-14;-26;Frigid;-20;-25;SE;9;79%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;35;24;A strong t-storm;28;21;SE;11;88%;49%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;18;12;Brief a.m. showers;17;9;WSW;16;74%;75%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;20;15;Sun and clouds;23;16;W;14;62%;27%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;19;6;Hazy sunshine;20;6;NNW;7;52%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;22;A t-storm around;32;23;SE;11;69%;55%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;A t-storm around;25;16;E;15;71%;52%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;Not as hot;30;19;ENE;14;43%;12%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;13;5;Breezy;13;5;W;23;60%;71%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but very cold;-6;-13;Sunny, but chilly;0;-13;N;12;17%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with rain;13;5;A little a.m. rain;7;0;WSW;7;84%;69%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;3;-1;Becoming cloudy;3;-2;SE;10;83%;74%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;18;8;Spotty showers;20;8;SSE;8;70%;85%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;Partly sunny;30;19;SSW;6;54%;19%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds;5;-1;Clearing;4;-3;SSE;10;85%;19%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;4;1;Chilly with rain;2;0;WNW;8;93%;88%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and mild;10;4;A little p.m. rain;12;3;WSW;7;77%;62%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Occasional rain;7;2;Cloudy;4;-2;N;8;90%;40%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds breaking;28;14;Sunny and nice;27;19;NE;11;33%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;19;Inc. clouds;30;20;NNE;10;43%;63%;8

Busan, South Korea;Breezy and colder;-1;-9;Not as cold;4;-6;W;14;59%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;21;10;Hazy sunshine;21;11;N;7;57%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;23;14;Sun and clouds, nice;22;14;SSE;14;59%;3%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;29;21;Partly sunny;29;20;ENE;6;57%;40%;7

Chennai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;Mostly cloudy;31;24;NE;17;72%;27%;6

Chicago, United States;Morning rain, cloudy;4;-8;Partly sunny;0;-3;E;7;59%;14%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Afternoon showers;30;23;E;9;82%;87%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A touch of rain;3;1;Still cloudy;2;0;S;16;86%;44%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;25;21;Clouds and sunshine;25;21;NNE;23;73%;1%;4

Dallas, United States;Rain and a t-storm;16;6;Rain and a t-storm;7;4;S;16;91%;94%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;32;26;A t-storm around;32;25;NE;18;75%;67%;4

Delhi, India;Cool with some sun;15;4;Hazy sun;17;5;N;5;71%;0%;3

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;5;-4;Becoming cloudy;7;-3;N;9;42%;12%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;26;12;Hazy sunshine;26;12;NW;10;55%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;SSW;8;77%;77%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around, cold;3;-1;Spotty showers;5;1;NNW;22;84%;70%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;7;-7;Plenty of sun;6;-7;NNE;10;29%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Brilliant sunshine;14;7;Plenty of sun;15;10;W;18;62%;67%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler;18;10;Hazy sunshine;16;8;NE;13;37%;0%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;26;16;A t-storm in spots;27;16;NE;12;67%;55%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;27;18;Spotty showers;28;18;ESE;18;65%;63%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Occasional rain;4;1;Rain and snow shower;2;1;W;11;99%;58%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Mainly cloudy;30;22;NNE;17;53%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Not as warm;19;7;Mostly sunny;16;8;NNE;12;30%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;28;22;Windy;27;22;ENE;30;59%;31%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;27;16;Hazy sunshine;25;16;SE;11;64%;23%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;17;2;Hazy sun;17;3;NNW;9;46%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, mild;15;11;Mostly sunny, mild;16;10;S;10;70%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;WNW;12;77%;69%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;30;23;Humid with hazy sun;29;23;NNE;11;67%;44%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A strong t-storm;30;16;Clouds and sun;30;15;NNE;11;50%;63%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;11;-7;Hazy sunshine;10;-7;WSW;7;13%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with hazy sun;23;9;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;8;NNE;22;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;17;3;Hazy sunshine;20;2;S;6;47%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Hazy sun;34;20;NNW;16;30%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Hazy sun;7;5;Cloudy;8;7;SE;10;89%;74%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;NNE;20;53%;5%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;31;24;Cloudy;32;23;W;9;69%;72%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;25;13;Hazy sunshine;24;12;NNE;10;54%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. shower;32;24;A shower or two;32;24;NE;5;70%;81%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;14;4;Showers around;12;3;E;14;72%;87%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;32;24;High clouds;32;25;SW;8;76%;27%;4

Lima, Peru;Mainly cloudy;25;19;Some brightening;25;20;SSE;12;72%;42%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;12;7;A shower in the p.m.;13;6;NW;13;79%;66%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;5;-1;Partly sunny;3;-1;N;8;81%;65%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;18;8;Partly sunny;19;8;N;9;37%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;29;25;Some brightening;30;25;SSW;10;70%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-1;Afternoon rain;6;1;W;12;75%;88%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;E;19;78%;67%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;27;23;A t-storm around;30;24;ENE;8;77%;64%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Mostly cloudy;27;23;E;13;69%;44%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;25;16;Mostly cloudy;26;18;SE;17;59%;63%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Partly sunny;23;6;SSW;11;25%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Winds subsiding;26;23;Winds subsiding;27;23;ESE;26;63%;18%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;3;2;Cloudy;3;0;NNE;7;93%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;ENE;23;63%;11%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;14;Sunny and pleasant;22;15;ENE;18;42%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow this afternoon;-2;-3;Areas of low clouds;1;-7;N;12;73%;13%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;2;1;Low clouds;2;0;SSE;15;87%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;29;22;Hazy sunshine;32;24;NNE;9;49%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;27;16;A t-storm around;25;16;NE;20;68%;65%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny;6;4;A little a.m. rain;9;1;NNW;12;62%;61%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and beautiful;19;8;Partly sunny, nice;19;8;NNW;10;67%;2%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-11;-27;Very cold;-25;-31;SSW;12;76%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Spotty showers;12;-2;Rain and snow shower;5;-1;W;20;52%;52%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;1;-2;A snow shower;-1;-4;NNE;8;84%;80%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow, not as cold;-1;-2;Low clouds;0;-8;NW;20;71%;6%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;29;26;An afternoon shower;29;26;ENE;9;77%;85%;9

Panama City, Panama;A shower;29;23;A shower;30;23;NNW;7;75%;68%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Afternoon showers;31;25;E;9;78%;100%;7

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;5;1;Mostly cloudy;3;-4;WNW;15;80%;31%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, not as hot;32;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;ESE;18;43%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;34;23;Not as warm;29;22;NNE;20;50%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm around;33;24;ENE;19;69%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;18;Partly sunny, nice;32;19;SE;10;43%;1%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine;3;-3;Mostly sunny;1;-2;ESE;9;79%;14%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Frigid;-11;-17;Sunny, not as cold;-6;-15;NNW;12;31%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;18;11;Heavy p.m. showers;19;10;SSW;13;72%;85%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;16;5;Sunshine;15;6;SE;7;72%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;SE;15;71%;74%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;-1;-2;An afternoon flurry;2;-2;NNW;11;59%;54%;0

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;4;1;Rain and snow shower;3;-1;S;7;95%;49%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun;32;26;Sunny and very warm;34;24;N;8;58%;46%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;20;9;Hazy sun;19;12;ESE;11;46%;28%;4

Rome, Italy;Showers;11;3;Partly sunny, chilly;10;4;ESE;5;80%;44%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;A morning shower;1;-2;SSW;10;89%;77%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sun;13;9;Turning sunny;15;7;NNE;13;69%;5%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;24;17;Spotty showers;25;17;ENE;11;72%;61%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;27;23;Brief showers, windy;27;24;ENE;29;74%;87%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;28;18;Humid;26;18;ESE;10;83%;44%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;Mostly sunny;24;7;ESE;7;35%;5%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;34;12;Clouds and sun, hot;36;13;SW;10;17%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, breezy;28;21;A shower or two;28;22;N;21;71%;59%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;11;5;Spotty showers;11;4;NW;12;91%;78%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain;9;6;Cloudy;10;7;S;14;80%;68%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Frigid with sunshine;-8;-13;Not as cold;-3;-10;WNW;8;38%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Windy and very cold;-1;-5;Sunny, but cold;0;-4;WNW;17;37%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;33;26;A t-storm around;31;25;NNW;19;72%;74%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;15;4;Showers;9;1;SW;10;85%;72%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;27;23;A shower or two;27;24;ENE;27;77%;84%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;3;1;Cloudy with a shower;4;0;SW;7;94%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;22;18;A little rain;23;19;SE;17;74%;82%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;12;6;Mostly cloudy, cool;12;10;ENE;14;67%;30%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;3;-1;Rain and snow shower;1;-3;SW;5;98%;55%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;3;-4;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-5;E;7;80%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;8;-2;Some sun;8;-1;NNE;6;62%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;10;1;Hazy sun;11;1;SE;7;22%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;22;10;Sunshine and nice;22;10;SSE;6;60%;2%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain;17;9;Periods of rain;15;5;SE;8;66%;87%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler, morning rain;11;-1;Chilly with sunshine;6;-1;ENE;11;37%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;5;0;Partly sunny;2;-3;WNW;18;67%;2%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;Partly sunny;16;9;N;9;61%;28%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;15;7;Mostly sunny;15;4;SSW;15;64%;14%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, not as cold;-21;-36;Not as cold;-16;-30;W;5;55%;8%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;6;5;An afternoon shower;8;6;SE;6;75%;90%;0

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;6;-1;Partly sunny;3;-3;E;6;73%;13%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, not as hot;28;13;Nice with sunshine;22;12;E;11;39%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;4;-1;Rain and snow shower;1;-4;SSE;8;88%;59%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;5;-1;Cloudy;2;-2;ENE;6;92%;20%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;16;13;Partial sunshine;20;14;NE;16;63%;3%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy and very warm;33;23;Partly sunny;33;21;S;10;46%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;1;-7;Abundant sunshine;2;-6;NE;3;34%;0%;2

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-30 21:49 GMT+08:00

