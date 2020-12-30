Most areas on Taiwan's Taipingshan closed to visitors after 2 p.m. on NYE

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the first cold snap of the season has arrived in Taiwan, the Luodong Forest District Office said on Wednesday (Dec. 30) that most of the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area, including the Taipingshan Villa, will be off-limits to visitors after 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday to prevent people driving on icy roads.

Taipingshan manager Huang Hsin-wei (黃信偉) said that many visitors arrived at the forest recreation area this morning soon after the gates opened, CNA reported. Most of them were heading for Taipingshan Villa, which is located 1,900 meters above sea level, in hopes of being able to see the snowscape.

Noting that the Central Weather Bureau has forecast freezing temperatures for forest recreation areas with higher elevations, Huang said that parts of the only highway to enter Taipingshan could become icy.

To ensure safety, visitors entering Taipingshan after 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday are limited to the low-elevation Jioujhihze Hot Spring area, the manager said, adding that the highway section between the hot spring area and Taipingshan Villa will be closed to prevent accidents.



File photo: Snow-covered forest trail on Taipingshan



Jioujhihze Hot Spring (Loudong Forest District Office photos)