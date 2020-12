Norway: Several people injured in large landslide

A large mud- and land slide hit the town of Ask, the administrative center of Gjerdrum municipality in southeastern Norway, on Wednesday, police and local media said.

Some 200 people were evacuated and at least nine were injured, according to local reports.

The incident impacted 14 houses, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported.

It was not immediately known if there were any people missing, Roger Pettersen, head of the police operation, told reporters.

What we know so far:

Police were alerted about the landslide around 4 a.m. local time (03:00 UTC)

All available emergency resources have been deployed, including helicopters.

Police, emergency services, the military and the Red Cross have been sent to assist the rescue effort.

The evacuees have been sent to a nearby hotel to be registered and offered assistance.

The landslide caused power outages, impacting 495 residents, according to NRK reports.

Geologists are also at the scene, assessing the situation.

A 'serious' situation

"Police are designating this as a disaster," Pettersen told broadcaster NRK.

Emergency calls had come in from people in the Gjerdrum municipality, home to 5,000 people, saying their whole house was moving, Pettersen said. "So there are dramatic reports and the situation is serious."

"Conditions are challenging. It is dark and the weather is bad," Pettersen said, adding with more daylight expected soon, assessing the situation would be easier.

Nowegian rescue group Norsk Folkehjelp Follo said they had sent a total of 40 crew and 9 emergency ambulances to assist with search and rescue efforts.

Prime minister reacts

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg offered her sympathies, saying: "It hurts to see how the forces of nature have ravaged Gjerdrum. My thoughts go to everyone affected by the landslide."

The area where Ask is located is known for having a lot of so-called quick clay — a form of clay that can change from solid to liquid form. There have been previous landslides reported in the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

kmm/rt (dpa, AFP)