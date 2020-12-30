Alexa
Rare frost forces school closures in mountainous area of Taiwan

Snow possible at high altitudes in north Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/30 19:34
Cold weather on Mount Taiping in Yilan County 

Cold weather on Mount Taiping in Yilan County  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With a cold wave sweeping across the country, Taoyuan City decided to keep four elementary schools in its mountainous Fuxing district closed Thursday (Dec. 31).

Temperatures in north Taiwan dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in north Taiwan Wednesday (Dec. 30) and below five degrees at higher altitudes, a rare occurrence even in winter. While some residents were hoping to travel into the mountains to see snow, the cold weather already caused other problems, CNA reported.

Even though the expected snow failed to materialize in Taoyuan City, roads turned out to be icy, leading the authorities to declare a day off Thursday for the Guanghua, Gaoyi, Baling, and Sanguang elementary schools, and for the Hualing kindergarten in Fuxing.

Temperatures near some of the schools had dropped to two degrees by Wednesday evening, and if it would snow overnight, pupils would find it extremely difficult to attend school the next day, as most of them live at even higher altitudes, a school official said.

There was also the risk that the electricity and water supply would be cut, with water pipes freezing up and cracking, according to the city government. The closures would only lead to the loss of one school day, as a three-day holiday weekend starts Friday (Jan. 1).
cold wave
frost
snow
Taoyuan City
Fuxing
school closures

Updated : 2020-12-30 20:15 GMT+08:00

