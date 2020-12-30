Alexa
Photo of the Day: Even Taiwan's gods wear masks

Deities don face masks to promote Covid epidemic prevention during procession to southern Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/30 18:34
(Zhong Dou Yuan Shuai Dian photos)

(Zhong Dou Yuan Shuai Dian photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A troupe of temple deities drew attention online after photos surfaced on Monday (Dec. 28) showing the spiritual guardians wearing face masks as a precaution amid concern over a recent local case of the Wuhan coronavirus.

On Monday, Zhong Dou Yuan Shuai Dian on Facebook posted images of Ba Jia Jiang (The Eight Generals, 八家將) being worshipped in a temple in Taichung while wearing colorful masks that were custom-made to match the exact face-paint design of each deity. The Ba Jia Jiang are revered as gods and serve as the bodyguards of the highest-ranked god of a temple, represented by members of the temple bearing weapons, wearing traditional customs, and made up in fearsome face paint.

The manager of the temple, Lin Po-chin (林伯駸), wrote that in order to cooperate with the government epidemic prevention measures, members wore masks when they set on a procession to Tainan on Saturday (Dec. 26). Lin added that even the temple's Five Generals wore masks.

The post then included the hashtags #Epidemic prevention starts with you and me, and #Please always were a mask when going to public places, soon gaining it over 4,400 likes, 1,700 shares, and 300 comments. Lin was cited by Liberty Times as saying that he hopes that depicting gods as wearing masks will encourage the public to do their part to prevent the spread of the virus in Taiwan.

Taiwanese netizens were impressed with both the creativity of the mask designs and the strong message of epidemic prevention:

"Creative and aesthetically pleasing, super awesome!"

"It's amazing that masks would be designed in this way."

"This is a model temple."

"Thank you for doing your part with epidemic prevention in Taiwan."

"This is very creative, at first I did not notice they were wearing masks."

"So cool. They can preserve local culture while still fighting the pandemic."

(Zhong Dou Yuan Shuai Dian photo)

(Zhong Dou Yuan Shuai Dian photo)

(Zhong Dou Yuan Shuai Dian photo)

(Zhong Dou Yuan Shuai Dian photo)

(Zhong Dou Yuan Shuai Dian photo)
BaJiaJiang
temple parade
temple festival
temples
deity
face masks
masks
epidemic prevention

Updated : 2020-12-30 18:45 GMT+08:00

