Economy is reaching adulthood: Taiwan president

President Tsai praises wave of investments and 2021 growth forecasts

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/30 18:20
President Tsai Ing-wen (left) speaking at the DPP headquarters Wednesday 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The prediction that Taiwan’s economy will grow by 3.83 percent next year shows that it will “reach adulthood” following four years of transformation, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Wednesday (Dec. 30).

Government bodies and independent think tanks have made optimistic forecasts about Taiwan’s economy, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth positive in 2020 and forecast to be increasing even faster in 2021, despite most other economies contracting during the pandemic so far.

Tsai told a meeting of her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that investments and exports performed well, following stimulus measures private consumption was ticking up, and the stock market index was reaching new heights, CNA reported.

“Both foreign and Taiwanese businesspeople showed a high level of confidence in the next three years of economic development” in Taiwan, the president said, adding that the past successes and positive forecasts were the results of efforts by the country's people.

Since coming to power in 2016, her administration has followed the correct track of economic transformation, leading to the largest wave of investments in a decade, Tsai said. More than 760 companies had invested NT$1.1 trillion (US$39 billion) in Taiwan under current government programs, showing the country’s economy was reaching adulthood.
economic growth
Tsai Ing-wen

Updated : 2020-12-30 18:44 GMT+08:00

