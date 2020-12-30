Alexa
China drops 76ers NBA broadcasts in protest of Daryl Morey's hiring

Fallout from Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong democracy protests blows into second season

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/30 18:17
Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Daryl Morey. 

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Daryl Morey.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese streaming network Tencent has stopped broadcasting live NBA games involving the Philadelphia 76ers after the team hired Daryl Morey, who openly voiced support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protestors last year, as its new president.

As the NBA opened its new season, fans from around the world are excited to see their favorite teams back on TV. However, Tencent has failed to broadcast any of the 76ers games this season as well as those involving the Houston Rockets, despite the latter's popularity in China due to its selection of Chinese player Yao Ming (姚明) in 2002.

Foreign media have linked Tencent's refusal to screen the two teams to Morey's tweet supporting the pro-democracy protest movement in Hong Kong in October last year. Despite the immense backlash in China, the then Rockets’ general manager has said that he remained "very comfortable" with what he did in trying to support his friends in the special administrative region.

During an interview with ESPN last week, Morey said that he was worried the Hong Kong tweet would end his NBA career before he joined the 76ers. He said he was also concerned about his family's safety after infuriating "the second-most powerful government" in the world, reported CNA.
Daryl Morey
Houston Rockets
Tencent
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Hong Kong protests
China
Hong Kong democracy

