Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

EU officials sign post-Brexit trade deal with UK

By  Associated Press
2020/12/30 16:37
EU officials sign post-Brexit trade deal with UK

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief signature ceremony in Brussels. The documents will then be flown across the Channel to London in a RAF plane for British Prime minister Boris Johnson to sign them.

The U.K. Parliament will later start debating the agreement setting up new trade rules between the 27-nation bloc and former member Britain. The agreement needs approval from Britain’s Parliament, and from the EU’s legislature, which is not expected to take up the deal for weeks.

Updated : 2020-12-30 18:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask