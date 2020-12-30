Alexa
Road closures announced for some highways in northern Taiwan due to potential ice

Closures on parts of Provincial Highway 7, 8, and 14 A announced to prevent dangerous driving conditions

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/30 18:10
(Directorate General of Highways photo)

(Directorate General of Highways photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to the cold weather alert issued by the Central Weather Bureau, the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) on Wednesday (Dec. 30) announced closures on parts of Provincial Highway 7 (North Cross- Island Highway), Provincial Highway 8 (Central Cross-Island Highway), and Provincial Highway 14A.

Noting that the mid-to-high-elevation sections of some mountainous highways could be covered by snow or ice on Wednesday night, the DGH announced the closures of the 99k-151.8k section of Provincial Highway 8 and the 8k-41.5k section of Provincial Highway 14 A from 5 p.m. on Wednesday to Thursday morning.

During this period, vehicles are banned from entering the mountainous areas but are allowed to leave. The DGH said it will look at conditions on Thursday morning to determine whether the closures will be lifted or whether to require vehicles to place chains on their tires.

The 47k-66k section of Provincial Highway 7 will also be closed from 8 p.m. on Wednesday to 6 a.m. on Thursday.

In addition to road closures, the highway authority announced that as the high-elevation 30k-74k section of Provincial Highway 7A may have icy road conditions beginning Wednesday, all vehicles entering the section will be required to have chains on their tires from 5 p.m. on Wednesday to 7 a.m. on Thursday, when the DGH will decide whether to continue or lift the requirement.
road closure
Directorate General of Highways
Provincial Highway 7
Provincial Highway 8
Provincial Highway 14 A
Provincial Highway 7A
Taiwan

Updated : 2020-12-30 18:44 GMT+08:00

