Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s rapid PMI growth suggests complete economic recovery

Optimism is growing despite concern about coronavirus pandemic: CIER

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/30 16:51
Taiwan's improving PMI figures point at a complete economic recovery, says the CIER 

Taiwan's improving PMI figures point at a complete economic recovery, says the CIER  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has continued to grow for six straight months, indicating a complete recovery of the economy could be imminent, a leading think tank said Wednesday (Dec. 30).

In the PMI survey, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER) asked the managers for factual data about output, new orders, pricing, and employment, which gauges the state of the economy more accurately than answers about plans and expectations, according to economists.

The index for December reached 61.3 percent, marking a continuous increase for six months at the fastest pace since March 2017, the Liberty Times reported. Even the sector of electric machinery and related equipment, which suffered under the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reached 60 percent in the latest survey, a sign of a complete economic recovery, according to the CIER.

While many businesses are still concerned about how the pandemic will play out, overall unease about the virus has fallen drastically.

A similar index for the non-manufacturing sector has also been rising for seven months, reaching 55 percent in December. The hospitality industry was the only sector to see a decline in confidence, according to the CIER survey.
Purchasing Managers' Index
PMI
Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research
CIER
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan sets 2021 economic growth target at 9-year high of 4.2%
Taiwan sets 2021 economic growth target at 9-year high of 4.2%
2020/12/29 16:14
Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan sentenced to four years for reporting on COVID-19
Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan sentenced to four years for reporting on COVID-19
2020/12/28 14:39
Think tank predicts China will surpass US economically in 2028
Think tank predicts China will surpass US economically in 2028
2020/12/28 11:34
Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine
Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine
2020/12/25 23:00
Asia Today: S. Korea reports record surge, ramps up testing
Asia Today: S. Korea reports record surge, ramps up testing
2020/12/25 19:00

Updated : 2020-12-30 18:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask