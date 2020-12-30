Alexa
12 universities in Taiwan suffer enrollment rate lower than 60 percent

Taiwan faces higher education crisis as 79 graduate programs receive zero new students in 2020

  137
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/30 16:22
The Culinary Institute of Taiwan has an enrollment rate of 39.5 percent this year. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dozen of universities in Taiwan suffered an enrollment rate lower than 60 percent this year, including the Culinary Institute of Taiwan, which only had 39.5 percent.

According to statistics released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (Dec. 30), enrollment rates at several universities in the country have plummeted to new lows for the current academic year. A total of 12 higher education institutes received less than 60 percent of regular enrollment.

The 12 schools include the Culinary Institute of Taiwan, St. John's University, Taiwan Shoufu University, Tatung Institute of Commerce and Technology, Tung Fang Design Institute, MingDao University, Far East University, Chienkuo Technology University, Taiwan Baptist Christian Seminary, Tzu Hui Institute of Technology, Taipei University of Marine Technology, and TransWorld University.

The statistics also showed that 121 university degree programs had zero new enrollments this year, 79 of which were graduate programs. Prestigious institutes such as National Tsing Hua University, National Cheng Kung University, and National Chengchi University were among schools suffering from the lack of new students in some of their graduate programs.

The lower-than-60 percent enrollment rate has been used as an indicator for struggling universities that are facing closure. Although the MOE has encouraged schools with low enrollments to merge, many of them are still fighting for survival.
