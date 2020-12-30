Alexa
TSMC tops list for most searched Taiwan stocks in 2020

Top ten most popular domestic stocks dominated by Taiwanese ICT companies

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/30 15:55
TSMC tops list for most searched Taiwan stocks in 2020

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has been crowned the most searched stock in Taiwan’s equity market for 2020, edging out Foxconn, the favorite of the past two years, according to a Yahoo Finance ranking.

This year's top-ten list is once again dominated by electronics companies that make chips, passive components, display panels, and others. TSMC, the world's largest semiconductor foundry, has seen its shares soar to a historic high of NT$525 (US$18), becoming one of the top ten most valuable corporations in July.

Foxconn, an electronics contract manufacturer and an all-time favorite among retail investors, has claimed second place. Sales have picked up under the leadership of Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉), who took the reins in July 2019, and the company is projected to benefit from continued demand for 5G, server, and automobile component products.

Also enjoying an increase in orders is the semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), which is the fourth most searched stock on TAIEX. The firm is estimated to rake in a revenue of over US$1.5 billion in the fourth quarter thanks to robust demand for driver ICs and power management ICs, reported UDN.

The ten most searched TAIEX stocks on Yahoo Finance this year are: TSMC, Foxconn, Yageo, UMC, Macronix, Unimicron, Innolux, MediaTek, AU Optronics, and Walsin Technology.
TAIEX
equity market
TSMC
Foxconn
UMC
Macronix
Unimicron
Innolux
MediaTek
AU Optronics
Walsin Technology
Yahoo Finance

Updated : 2020-12-30 17:13 GMT+08:00

