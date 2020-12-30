China imprisons 10 young Hongkongers for attempted escape to Taiwan

Relatives of 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea by Chinese authorities call for their family members to be returned to the territory. Relatives of 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea by Chinese authorities call for their family members to be returned to the territory. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At the end of a trial that has drawn criticism for being held in "secret," 10 Hong Kong activists were sentenced to between seven months and three years in prison on Wednesday (Dec. 30) for illegally crossing the border during an attempted escape to Taiwan this summer.

The verdict arrived Monday morning, two days after the trial began in Shenzhen, China, where 12 Hongkongers aged 16 to 33 have been held incommunicado since they were overtaken by the Chinese authorities in waters off Guangdong Province en route to Taiwan in August. They have been denied access to their families as well as the lawyers their families hired and were instead appointed state-selected attorneys, as is common in China.

The two minors among the group were spared trials and are being returned to Hong Kong, where they will be subject to closed-door hearings, reports said.

All 10 of those on trial plead guilty, according to the Yantian District People's Court. Eight were sentenced to seven month's imprisonment and fined RMB10,000 yuan (US$1,531) for illegally crossing the border.

As for the two presumed to be the ringleaders of the operation —Tang Kai-yin (鄧棨然) and Quinn Moon (喬映瑜), the court handed Tang a three-year sentence and RMB20,000 fine and Quinn, the only woman of the dozen, a two-year term and RMB15,000 fine for organizing the crossing, an offense punishable by up to seven years.

The trial for 10 of the "12 Hong Kong youths" has been panned for its secretive nature. The families of the accused were not informed of the trial date until three days prior, leaving them inadequate time to make arrangements to attend.

Hong Kong media and diplomats from the Western countries, including the U.S., U.K., Australia, and France attempted to attend Monday's hearing in Shenzhen but were denied entry.