Countdown party in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to feature five-minute fireworks show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The countdown party in southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung will feature a five-minute fireworks show that mimics the design of Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks as well as drone shows.

To bid farewell to the pandemic-ravaged year of 2020 and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the change of the city’s name to Kaohsiung from Takao, which literally means “beating the dog,” the city government has planned to make the pyrotechnics stand out, including by the use of 16-inch caliber fireworks, the biggest in Taiwan, Liberty Times reported.

The city government said the pyrotechnics this year will emulate the design of Sydney’s fireworks, with multiple locations along the harbor area being used to set them off. Members of the public are encouraged to take the Kaohsiung MRT, light rail, or ferry.

The city government added that the Kaohsiung Music Center, Dolphin Walk, Lingyaliao Iron Bridge, the waterfront area along the Kaohsiung Harbor, the British Consulate at Takow, the Kaohsiung Martyrs’ Shrine on Shoushan, and Cihou Lighthouse are all good places to enjoy the show.

Anticipating a large crowd, the city government has planned to activate step-by-step traffic control measures, while the Kaohsiung MRT, light rail, and city buses will extend their service hours to 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 1.

As for people who plan to drive cars or ride scooters, the city government suggested they park their vehicles a ways off from the venue and then take public transportation for the last leg.

The city government urged people to wear masks and avoid eating during the celebration.