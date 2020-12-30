Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain

Teen who arrived on flight from London tests positive for mutant strain of coronavirus

  11967
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/30 15:25
(NIAID image)

(NIAID image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Wednesday (Dec. 30) reported its first imported case of the new mutant coronavirus strain from the U.K.

The new strain, identified as B.1.1.7, has been found to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original version that came out of Wuhan, China, last year. On Wednesday, Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that Case No. 792, a male in his teens who arrived on the ill-fated flight from London on Sunday (Dec. 27), has tested positive for the new strain of the virus.

China Airlines Flight CI 082 arrived at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 5:36 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, the passengers and crew were screened for symptoms, and those who showed potential signs of COVID-19 were tested on the spot.

Case No. 792 had submitted a negative result for a test taken within three days of his flight. However, when he arrived at the airport on Sunday, he was found to have a 39-degree Celsius fever.

On Monday (Dec. 28), the passenger tested positive for COVID-19. During a press conference on Wednesday (Dec. 30), Chen stated that after comparing the genome of the sample taken from Case No. 792 and the new strain in the U.K., they found it was a match.

As two other passengers had tested positive for COVID-19 on that day, Taiwan's two major airlines announced that they will suspend all flights to the U.K. on Jan. 1, 2021. After discovering that at least one of the passengers from Flight CI 082 has been infected with the new strain, Chen announced that all foreigners who do not hold a residence permit will be barred from entering Taiwan, also effective Jan. 1.

Chen said the CECC is carrying out a genetic sequence comparison on the other recently diagnosed patients to see if they have also contracted the new strain.
Covid
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus
mutant strain

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
2021/01/01 01:37
TAIEX soars 22.8% annually in 2020 amid pandemic
TAIEX soars 22.8% annually in 2020 amid pandemic
2020/12/31 17:08
Taiwan reports 2nd case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 2nd case of mutant UK Covid strain
2020/12/31 15:17
Taiwanese researchers say continual mutation of coronavirus 'inevitable'
Taiwanese researchers say continual mutation of coronavirus 'inevitable'
2020/12/31 12:30
New Taipei Christmasland wraps up early as coronavirus precaution
New Taipei Christmasland wraps up early as coronavirus precaution
2020/12/31 11:21

Updated : 2021-01-01 15:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted