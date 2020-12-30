2021 Taipei International Book Exhibition to feature South Korean literature

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2021 Taipei International Book Exhibition (TIBE) has already launched online and is scheduled to kick off its in-person event on January 26 at the Taipei World Trade Center.

The event organizer, Taipei Book Fair Foundation, and the Ministry of Culture (MOC), which sponsored the exhibition, announced the highlights of the 29th fair on Tuesday (Dec. 29). According to the MOC, the upcoming event features South Korea as its guest of honor, and an exhibition themed "XYZ" will showcase hundreds of South Korean classic works and hold online talks with authors and literary critics from the East Asian country.

Due to the pandemic, an online version of the book fair was launched on Tuesday, said the ministry. The physical book fair will last from Jan. 26-31.

The main exhibition, a children's play zone, and a reading area for elementary and junior high school students will all be on the first floor, while a digital area will be located on the second floor. On Jan. 29, curator Lee Ming-tsung (李明璁) will invite book lovers to read together and there will be DJs and artists on site.

In addition to the fair, the MOC will distribute 200,000 book coupons each worth NT$100 (USD$3.50). Only those who are under 18 years old and join the "Winter vacation goes to the book fair" program, foreigners, people with disabilities, and High-Speed Railway or train ticket holders are eligible to apply for the coupons.