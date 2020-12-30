Alexa
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/30 15:01
Filipino Catholics pray on the first of nine daily dawn masses before Christmas day held at an outdoor basketball court in Quezon City.

Filipino Catholics pray on the first of nine daily dawn masses before Christmas day held at an outdoor basketball court in Quezon City. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Dec. 30) announced that two new cases of Wuhan coronavirus have been imported from the Philippines.

On Wednesday, Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced two new imported COVID-19 cases, raising Taiwan's total number of infections to 797. The latest cases are two female migrant workers in their 20s from the Philippines.

Each had submitted negative results of tests taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to an epidemic hotel upon arrival in Taiwan.

Chen stated that Case No. 797 and Case No. 798 came to Taiwan for work on Dec. 15 and 16, respectively. Both were asymptomatic during their stay in quarantine.

Upon the end of their quarantines on Dec. 28 and 29, they were tested for the coronavirus, and both were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 30. Since both cases were asymptomatic and the people who came in contact with them wore proper protective equipment when interacting with them upon arrival and during quarantine, they have not been listed as contacts.

The CECC on Wednesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 125,831 COVID-19 tests, with 123,451 coming back negative.

Out of the 797 officially confirmed cases, 702 were imported, 56 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 666 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 124 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.
Updated : 2021-01-01 15:42 GMT+08:00

