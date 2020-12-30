Palau sees Taiwan as only country safe enough to form travel bubble with

The "Youth Leadership in Post COVID-19 Era" seminar takes place in Taipei Dec. 29. (MOFA photo) The "Youth Leadership in Post COVID-19 Era" seminar takes place in Taipei Dec. 29. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Palauan Ambassador to Taiwan Dilmei Louisa Olkeriil said Tuesday (Dec. 29) that Taiwan is the only country that the Pacific Island nation feels safe establishing a travel bubble with under the current coronavirus situation.

Although a plan to create a travel bubble between Taiwan and Palau was previously postponed, Okleriil said that she expects bilateral travel to be resumed as soon as January. The planned travel bubble is aimed at buying both nations' tourism sectors and economies.

Speaking at the "Youth Leadership in Post COVID-19 Era" seminar hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, Olkeriil pointed out that Palau has continued to have zero coronavirus infections since it closed its borders in late March. She said the Palauan government believes Taiwan is currently the only country that it can reopen its tourism to, reported CNA.

Besides Okleriil, Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光), Nauruan Ambassador to Taiwan Jarden Kephas, Taiwanese youth ambassadors, and international students from New Southbound nations also attended the event. They highlighted potential challenges that Taiwan will face in technological innovation, public health, and arts and culture in the post-pandemic era and discussed how young people in the country can exert their influence.

Tien stressed that youth diplomacy has played an important role in promoting Taiwan in other countries. He said more than 1,700 Taiwanese have participated in the International Youth Ambassadors Exchange Program since it was launched in 2009, reported Radio Taiwan International.



