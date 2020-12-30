Alexa
McNeese State beats Champion Christian College 94-36

By  Associated Press
2020/12/30 11:54
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jeremy Harrell had 16 points as McNeese State easily defeated Champion Christian College 94-36 on Tuesday night.

Collin Warren and Chris Orlina added 15 points each for McNeese State (5-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Warren also had seven rebounds. Carlos Rosario had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Braylon Hawkins had 17 points for the Tigers. Ariyon Williams added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-30 14:05 GMT+08:00

