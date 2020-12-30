Alexa
May carries Sam Houston St. past Mary Hardin-Baylor 101-59

By  Associated Press
2020/12/30 11:12
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Javion May had 18 points as Sam Houston State romped past Division III-member Mary Hardin-Baylor 101-59 on Tuesday night.

Jarren Cook added 16 points for the Bearkats, while Bryce Monroe chipped in 15.

Zach Nutall had 14 points for Sam Houston State (6-5), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Sam Houston State is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season, all against non-Division I competition.

Darius Musa and Kyle Wright each scored 10 points for the Crusaders and Carson Hammond had eight rebounds.

