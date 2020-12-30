Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan imposes crowd control on New Year's events

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sun Moon Lake, a popular tourist attraction located at the foothills of Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range, has introduced a set of measures for New Year’s Eve revelers amid concerns of increased coronavirus spread during winter.

The planned 480-second fireworks display on New Year's Eve at the indigenous village of Yidashao will go ahead, but the event will be limited to 1,000 participants. However, an evening outdoor fair on New Year’s Eve has been canceled, according to the Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration.

Meanwhile, Jinlong Mountain (金龍山), one of the most recommended spots in central Taiwan to view the sunrise on New Year’s Day, will implement a visitor cap of 2,000 to reduce virus transmission risks. It will begin allowing visitors at 4:30 a.m. on Friday (Jan. 1), and visitors are prohibited from eating and drinking except for water, reported Liberty Times.

Jinlong Mountain is renowned for its spectacular sea of clouds at an altitude of 820 meters. The sunrise-watching event on Friday is likely to draw a large crowd after the one in January 2020 was canceled due to a strained budget and insufficient manpower.

The morning hiking event in Caotun Township, another New Year’s Day hotspot in central Taiwan, is requiring all participants to wear masks. The 5.6-kilometer route passes the religious center of General Chen Temple (陳府將軍廟) and the Qigu Sacred Tree (七股神木), which is 32 meters tall and has a trunk circumference of eight meters.