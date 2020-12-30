Alexa
Bucks set NBA record for 3-pointers made in a game

By TIM REYNOLDS , AP Basketball Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/30 10:46
MIAMI (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have broken the NBA record for 3-pointers made in a game.

Sam Merrill connected on the team’s record-setting 28th 3-pointer of Tuesday night’s game in Miami with 6:07 remaining, giving the Bucks a 131-86 lead over the Heat.

The previous record for 3’s in a game was 27, set by the Houston Rockets against the Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019.

Milwaukee’s previous most was 22, against Sacramento on Nov. 4, 2018. The most previously allowed in a game by Miami was 24, on Feb. 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

