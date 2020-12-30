Alexa
Murphy lifts Wofford over Mercer 78-65

By  Associated Press
2020/12/30 10:37
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Storm Murphy posted 16 points as Wofford defeated Mercer 78-65 on Tuesday night in a Southern Conference opener for both teams.

Ryan Larson added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Terriers, and Tray Hollowell chipped in 13 points. Morgan Safford had seven rebounds for Wofford (4-3, 1-0).

Ross Cummings had 21 points and six rebounds for the Bears (7-2, 0-1). Leon Ayers III added 15 points and six rebounds. Felipe Haase had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

