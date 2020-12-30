Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to halt flights to UK in January amid mutant Covid strain

Taiwan's two top carriers to end all flights to UK in January as mutant coronavirus strain spreads

  239
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/30 11:23
(EVA Air photo)

(EVA Air photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's two major airlines will cease all flights to the UK beginning in January as a new strain of the Wuhan coronavirus rages in that country.

A new strain of the virus, identified as B.1.1.7, has reared its head in the U.K. and been found to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original virus that came out of Wuhan, China, last year. On Monday (Dec. 28), the U.K. reported 41,385 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in the country since the pandemic began.

In response, both Taiwan's China Airlines (CAL) and EVA Air announced on Tuesday (Dec. 29) that they will be suspending both passenger and cargo flights between Taiwan and the UK beginning Jan. 1, reported CNA. Last week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that in order to "avoid adverse impacts caused by the developments," the number of passenger flights between Taipei and London would be decreased by 50 percent effective Dec. 23.

However, after the first flight from the UK under the new restricted schedule, CAL Flight CI 082, arrived on Sunday (Dec. 27), five passengers had either a fever or other potential symptoms of the coronavirus. On Monday (Dec. 28), three were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Both China Airlines and EVA Air said that they would make a decision on the resumption of flights based on the situation of the outbreak in the UK.
mutant strain
UK
EVA Air
China Airlines
CAL
flight cancelations

RELATED ARTICLES

EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
2020/12/29 16:23
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
2020/12/28 10:34
Two people smugglers convicted of manslaughter in Vietnamese migrant truck deaths
Two people smugglers convicted of manslaughter in Vietnamese migrant truck deaths
2020/12/27 09:00
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
2020/12/26 15:14
Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement
Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement
2020/12/25 09:16

Updated : 2020-12-30 12:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve