Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese military plane intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan scrambled jet fighters, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles to track PLAAF aircraft

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/12/30 10:36
Chinese Y-8 on Dec. 29 (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 on Dec. 29 (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Dec. 29), marking the 19th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) plane was tracked flying into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the Chinese plane.

The Y-8 is a medium-sized, medium-range transport aircraft based on the Soviet Antonov An-12 and produced by the Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation. It can be operated by as few as two or as many as five crew members, depending on the variant.

The Y-8 is 34 meters in length and has a 38-meter wingspan. It is outfitted with four WJ-6 turboprop engines and has a maximum speed of 660 kilometers per hour, a 10.4-km service ceiling, a ferry range of 4,800 km, and a maximum range of 5,615 km.

The anti-submarine warfare variant of the Y-8 includes an air-to-surface radar located in a fairing at the chin position, a side-looking Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR), and a Magnetic Anomaly Detector (MAD) tube protruding from the aft-end of the fuselage. Inline antenna protrusions for various sensors are also located along the dorsal and ventral fuselage spines.

In addition to ASW missions, the Chinese military plane can also monitor and patrol strategic waters and carry out target acquisition.

For the past three and a half months, China has been regularly entering Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone. In December, Chinese planes have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone on Dec. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29.

In November, PLAAF planes were detected intruding into Taiwan’s identification zone 22 times; in October, Chinese military aircraft were also tracked in the ADIZ on 22 occasions, including a drone on Oct. 22.

Chinese military plane intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese Y-8 on Dec. 29 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Shaanxi Y-8
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/12/29 09:47
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/12/25 11:57
Two Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/12/23 09:10
Two Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/12/22 12:44
Two Chinese military planes intrude on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military planes intrude on Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/12/21 13:39

Updated : 2020-12-30 11:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve