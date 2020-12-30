Alexa
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives

Mercury set to drop down to 6 degrees on New Year's Eve

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/30 10:55
Snow on Yangmingshan's Datunshan. 

Snow on Yangmingshan's Datunshan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With a cold wave starting to arrive in Taiwan, temperatures are expected to drop by 15 degrees Celsius by New Year's Eve, and snow is possible in mountainous areas, including Taipei's Yangmingshan.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), temperatures across the country are dropping and will continue to plunge this evening (Dec. 30) and into the morning of New Year's Eve. Meanwhile, the Yangmingshan National Park Management Office on Tuesday (Dec. 29) issued a press release in which it stated it will implement three phases of traffic control if it snows on the mountain.

From this evening to Thursday morning, low temperatures in central and northern Taiwan, Yilan, and Hualien will drop down to between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius. The rest of the country will see lows ranging between 10 and 12 degrees.

In terms of precipitation, the CWB predicted that rain is possible in the northern and eastern parts of the country, as well as the Hengchun Peninsula. Before New Year's Day, the CWB stated that snow could fall on mountainous areas with an elevation over 1,000 meters.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said today that starting this evening, the mercury will drop to below zero in areas with an elevation of 800 to 2,000 meters. Wu said that snow is possible on Yangmingshan's Datunshan, Qixing Mountain, and Taiping Mountain, but more observation will be needed.

The CWB also predicts that winds will rapidly intensify in open coastal areas and outlying islands, with level 8 to 11 wind gusts on the Beaufort scale and sea waves that could reach 5 to 7 meters in height. In addition, large waves are possible on central, northern, and eastern coastal areas (including Orchid Island and Green Island), the Hengchun Peninsula, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu.
Updated : 2020-12-30 11:02 GMT+08:00

