Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Diddy providing some COVID-19 relief for Miami neighborhood

By  Associated Press
2020/12/30 08:10
Residents in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami wait in line to receive gift cards and gift bags with essentials, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Various orga...
Residents in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami wait in line to receive gift cards and gift bags with essentials, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Various orga...
A girl accepts a fifty dollar bill handed out by rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs as he passes out the bills to residents in the Overtown neighborhood of Mia...
Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, right, passes out fifty dollar bills to residents in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Various or...
Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs passes out fifty dollar bills to residents in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Various organizati...
Residents in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami wait in line to receive gift cards and gift bags with essentials, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Various orga...

Residents in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami wait in line to receive gift cards and gift bags with essentials, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Various orga...

Residents in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami wait in line to receive gift cards and gift bags with essentials, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Various orga...

A girl accepts a fifty dollar bill handed out by rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs as he passes out the bills to residents in the Overtown neighborhood of Mia...

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, right, passes out fifty dollar bills to residents in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Various or...

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs passes out fifty dollar bills to residents in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Various organizati...

Residents in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami wait in line to receive gift cards and gift bags with essentials, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Various orga...

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs provided some coronavirus relief in a Miami neighborhood on Tuesday, handing out $50 bills amid a crowd of hundreds.

He was joined by his children at the event set up to help Overtown neighborhood residents facing economic hardship during the pandemic.

In addition to the cash, $50 Publix supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products also were handed out.

Diddy's charitable foundation is also working with music festival and nightlife organizer Michael Gardner and the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to provide rental assistance for 175 families.

Diddy wore a clear face shield and black gloves as he worked his way through the crowd, greeting fans and families.

Updated : 2020-12-30 09:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve