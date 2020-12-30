Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Grizzlies' Ja Morant out 3-5 weeks with sprained left ankle

By  Associated Press
2020/12/30 06:39
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, wears a boot on his left foot after suffering an injury during the team's NBA basketball game against the Br...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, sits on the sideline in his sweats with a boot on his left foot after suffering an injury during an NBA bask...

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, wears a boot on his left foot after suffering an injury during the team's NBA basketball game against the Br...

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, sits on the sideline in his sweats with a boot on his left foot after suffering an injury during an NBA bask...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant will miss three to five weeks after spraining his left ankle.

The Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday that further tests revealed Morant suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Monday night's 116-111 overtime win over Brooklyn.

“i know God is working, so I smile,” Morant wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

Morant was defending a shot by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and rolled his ankle when he landed on Luwawu-Cabarrot's foot. Morant hopped off the court and was taken by wheelchair to the locker room. He returned to watch the end of the game with his left foot in a walking boot.

The Grizzlies already are without Jaren Jackson Jr., who is recovering from surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee in August, and Justise Winslow, who is coming back from a left hip injury.

Morant led Memphis in scoring last season, averaging 17.8 points a game. He also opened this season scoring a career-high 44 points.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-30 08:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve