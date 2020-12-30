Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/30 06:00
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 38 cents to $48 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 23 cents to $51.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.39 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.49 a gallon. January natural gas rose 16 cents to $2.47 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $2.50 to $1,882.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 32 cents to $26.22 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.56 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.53 Japanese yen from 103.84 yen. The euro rose to $1.2251 from $1.2207.

Updated : 2020-12-30 08:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve