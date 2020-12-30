Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Twins sign reliever Robles to $2 million, 1-year deal

By  Associated Press
2020/12/30 06:16
Twins sign reliever Robles to $2 million, 1-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have signed right-handed reliever Hansel Robles to a $2 million, one-year deal.

The Twins announced the signing Tuesday, bringing in a former closer who struggled through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The 30-year-old Robles had 23 saves and a 2.48 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 but couldn't replicate that success last season. He lost some zip on his fastball and posted a 10.26 ERA in 18 games in 2020, and the Angels declined to offer him a contract for the 2021 season, granting him free agency instead.

Robles' deal includes up to $500,000 in performance bonuses for games finished: $75,000 each for 20 and 25, $100,000 for 30 and $125,000 apiece for 35 and 40.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-30 08:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve