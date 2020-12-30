Alexa
Burnley beats winless Sheffield United 1-0 at home

By  Associated Press
2020/12/30 04:35
Sheffield United's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale dives but fails to save the goal from Burnley's Ben Mee during the English Premier League soccer match be...
Sheffield United's Lys Mousset reacts as referee Chris Kavanagh passes by during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Sheffield...
Burnley's Erik Pieters, left, and Sheffield United's David McGoldrick challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bu...
Sheffield United's Lys Mousset in action with Burnley's Josh Brownhill and Erik Pieters during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley...

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley held on after a first-half goal from captain Ben Mee — his first at Turf Moor since 2015 — to beat winless Sheffield United 1-0 on Tuesday in the Premier League.

The defender's header in the 32nd minute off a cross from Robbie Brady was just the ninth goal for Burnley this season. Only relegation-threatened United with eight has scored fewer.

The win gives Burnley breathing room above the drop zone, with five points separating them from 18th-place Fulham.

Rhian Brewster threatened to equalize in the first half but his shot from outside the box was saved by Nick Pope. Earlier, the 20-year-old forward had a header blocked as his search continues for his first goal since moving from Liverpool in October.

United manager Chris Wilder made just one change from his lineup against Everton on Saturday, handing striker Lys Mousset a start. He was able to name just seven substitutes after two players had earlier returned positive coronavirus tests.

Both teams were on quick turnarounds with the Premier League’s tight schedule. Burnley lost 1-0 at Leeds on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-30 06:30 GMT+08:00

