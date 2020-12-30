Alexa
Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Eibar without Messi

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/30 04:38
Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite reacts after missing to score from a penalty shot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar a...

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, watches the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar from the stands of the Camp Nou stadium in Barc...

Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite reacts after missing to score from a penalty shot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar a...

Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite, right, fails to score against Eibar's goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barce...

Eibar's Kike Garcia, right, shoots to score his sides first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou s...

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in Bar...

Eibar's Kike Garcia, center, celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the ...

Eibar's Pape Diop, left, challenges Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou ...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Eibar on Tuesday in a Spanish league match that Lionel Messi missed due to injury.

Barcelona substitute Ousmane Dembele scored in the 67th to cancel out Kike García's opener 10 minutes earlier.

Ronald Koeman’s side slipped into sixth place after Sevilla moved into fourth with a 2-0 win over Villarreal, which fell into fifth.

Messi was forced to watch the game from the stands because of an unspecified right-ankle problem. It is not reported to be serious.

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite missed a penalty kick early.

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho left the game in the final minutes with what appeared to be a left knee injury.

It was the first point Eibar has taken at Camp Nou after losing its previous six visits.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-30 06:30 GMT+08:00

