Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Eibar without Messi

Eibar's Pape Diop, left, challenges Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou ... Eibar's Pape Diop, left, challenges Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Eibar's Kike Garcia, center, celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the ... Eibar's Kike Garcia, center, celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in Bar... Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Eibar's Kike Garcia, right, shoots to score his sides first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou s... Eibar's Kike Garcia, right, shoots to score his sides first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite, right, fails to score against Eibar's goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barce... Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite, right, fails to score against Eibar's goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite reacts after missing to score from a penalty shot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar a... Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite reacts after missing to score from a penalty shot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort,)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, watches the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar from the stands of the Camp Nou stadium in Barc... Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, watches the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar from the stands of the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort,)

Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite reacts after missing to score from a penalty shot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar a... Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite reacts after missing to score from a penalty shot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Eibar on Tuesday in a Spanish league match that Lionel Messi missed due to injury.

Barcelona substitute Ousmane Dembele scored in the 67th to cancel out Kike García's opener 10 minutes earlier.

Ronald Koeman’s side slipped into sixth place after Sevilla moved into fourth with a 2-0 win over Villarreal, which fell into fifth.

Messi was forced to watch the game from the stands because of an unspecified right-ankle problem. It is not reported to be serious.

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite missed a penalty kick early.

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho left the game in the final minutes with what appeared to be a left knee injury.

It was the first point Eibar has taken at Camp Nou after losing its previous six visits.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports