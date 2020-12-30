Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Officials: Truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

By  Associated Press
2020/12/30 04:06
Officials: Truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Emergency response crews were searching on Tuesday for the driver of a truck that plunged into the water after crashing on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

The two-axle, six-tire box truck crashed about 8:20 a.m. on the east side of the bridge’s northbound lanes, said Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel officials.

Fire, police, and EMS units arrived to find the vehicle floating in the water, said Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Trent.

Witnesses saw a man get out of the truck and drift westward in the water, Coast Guard officials said in a new release. It was not clear whether the driver climbed or fell out, said Petty Officer First Class Tara Molle.

Coast Guard rescuers joined with the fire department, emergency medical services and police to search for the driver.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is 17.6 miles (28 kilometers) long and runs from Virginia Beach to the Eastern Shore. It features two tunnels that run under the surface of Chesapeake Bay.

About 15 over-the-side crashes have occurred since 1984, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

Updated : 2020-12-30 06:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve