Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Atlético, striker Diego Costa agree to rescind contract

By  Associated Press
2020/12/30 03:26
Atlético, striker Diego Costa agree to rescind contract

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid said Tuesday that it reached an agreement with striker Diego Costa to rescind his contract by mutual accord.

Atlético said that the 32-year-old Costa had asked to leave for “personal reasons” the club did not disclose. His contract was set to run through June.

Costa has played 215 games in two stints for Atlético separated by a three-year spell at Chelsea, where he won two Premier League titles.

Costa, a Brazilian who acquired Spanish nationality and played for Spain, helped Atlético win the Copa del Rey in 2013 and the Spanish league title in 2014 before joining Chelsea.

But he never recovered the same scoring prowess on returning to the team in 2018. He has scored two goals this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-30 05:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve