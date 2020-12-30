Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Man charged with killing 2 dies after positive COVID-19 test

By  Associated Press
2020/12/30 02:39
Man charged with killing 2 dies after positive COVID-19 test

LEBANON, Ky. (AP) — A man charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of a northern Kentucky couple has died from COVID-19 complications while in custody awaiting trial, an official said.

Craig Pennington, 56, died on Monday afternoon at Norton Healthcare in Louisville, Marion County Detention Center Chief of Security Irvin Mann told news outlets. Mann said Pennington was hospitalized on Dec. 11 for shortness of breath and tested positive for COVID-19 while hospitalized.

Pennington was charged in July 2016 with killing 38-year-old Robert K. Jones and 35-year-old Crystal J. Warner.

Warner and Jones, both of Florence, went missing July 3 and their bodies were later found in different counties.

Kentucky State Police said Pennington rented a cabin from Jones in Washington County, and the two victims went to the cabin to discuss the property with Pennington before they disappeared.

Pennington had pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges and was scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan. 15, according to court records.

Ten out of about 215 inmates at the jail were infected with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, Mann said. The facility has taken multiple precautions to control the virus's spread, he said.

Updated : 2020-12-30 05:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve