Spanish police find Nazi memorabilia in raid on suspected arms traffickers

Police uncovered weapons and a stash of Nazi memorabilia in raids in Andalusia Police uncovered weapons and a stash of Nazi memorabilia in raids in Andalusia

Spanish police found a warehouse full of Nazi memorabilia as they arrested three men suspected of leading an international arms ring that sold guns to drug traffickers in southern Spain, the Civil Guard force said Tuesday.

The arrests came after a yearlong investigation into a spate of gun crimes in the region.

Police raided three separate locations in Andalusia, finding 160 firearms and nearly 10,000 bullets, along with numerous Third Reich memorabilia, including portraits of Adolf Hitler, Nazi military uniforms, emblems and medals.

The major arsenal included 22 AK47 assault rifles and and 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) of explosives, according to Spanish daily El Pais.

Police arrested a British man and two Germans, one of whom reportedly has links to far-right groups. The three suspects have been charged with arms trafficking, drugs trafficking and falsifying official documents.

According to police, the gang procured the weapons from eastern Europe before modifying them in a workshop, including erasing serial numbers, before selling them on to drug runners.