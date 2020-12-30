Alexa
Prominent sports deaths in 2020

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/30 02:16
Thirty prominent sports deaths in 2020:

Herb Adderley, 81, football

Dick Allen, 78, baseball

Lou Brock, 81, baseball

Kobe Bryant, 41, basketball

Willie Davis, 85, football

Tom Dempsey, 73, football

Whitey Ford, 91, baseball

Phyllis George, 70, broadcasting

Bob Gibson, 84, baseball

Kevin Greene, 58, football

Paul Hornung, 84, football

Rafer Johnson, 86, track and field

K.C. Jones, 88, basketball

Al Kaline, 85, baseball

Don Larsen, 90, baseball

Diego Maradona, 60, soccer

Bobby Mitchell, 84, football

Joe Morgan, 77, baseball

Stirling Moss, 90, auto racing

Phil Niekro, 81, baseball

Henri Richard, 84, hockey

Gale Sayers, 77, football

Tom Seaver, 75, baseball

Don Shula, 90, football

Jerry Sloan, 78, basketball

David Stern, 77, basketball

John Thompson, 78, basketball

Wes Unseld, 74, basketball

Willie Wood, 83, football

Mickey Wright, 85, golf

Updated : 2020-12-30 03:31 GMT+08:00

