By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/30 00:47
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up! Best Charades game, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. SkyView, Terminal Eleven LLC

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Incredibox, S o Far So Good

9. Sky Guide,Fifth Star Labs LLC

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

3. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc

5. Amazon Alexa, AMZN Mobile LLC

6. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Spotify: Music and podcasts, Spotify Ltd.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

10. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

4. Disney+, Disney

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Phone Case DIY, Crazy Labs

7. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

8. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

9. Oh God!, Alictus

10. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

Updated : 2020-12-30 02:01 GMT+08:00

