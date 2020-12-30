Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Grenade attack on security vehicle wounds 14 in SW Pakistan

By  Associated Press
2020/12/30 00:33
Grenade attack on security vehicle wounds 14 in SW Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Unidentified assailants threw a hand grenade at a security vehicle as it passed through a town in southwest Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding at least 14 passers-by, police and officials said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on a vehicle belonging to the paramilitary Frontier Corps in the town of Sorab, said Mohammad Aslam, a local police official. Sorab is 150 kilometers (90 miles) south of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.

Such attacks on security forces and government officials are common in Baluchistan, with previous assaults claimed by separatist groups and Pakistani militants.

The latest attack came days after militants attacked another Frontier Corps checkpoint in the province, killing seven troops before fleeing the scene.

Baluchistan has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade. Baluch separatists demand complete autonomy or a massive share to locals from the province’s gas and mineral resources.

Updated : 2020-12-30 02:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve