Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Dublin archbishop who helped Ireland heal from abuse retires

By  Associated Press
2020/12/30 00:13
Dublin archbishop who helped Ireland heal from abuse retires

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, who worked to rebuild the Roman Catholic Church's credibility in Ireland after it was shattered by decades of clergy sexual abuse and cover-up.

Martin turned 75 earlier this year, the mandatory retirement age for bishops. Francis named Bishop Dermot Farrell, 66, the head of the Ossory diocese in eastern Ireland, as Martin's replacement.

Deeply Catholic Ireland has had one of the world’s worst records of clergy sex abuse, crimes that were revealed to its 4.8 million people over the past decade by a series of government-mandated inquiries. The reviews concluded that thousands of children were raped and molested by priests or physically abused in church-run schools while bishops worked to protect the predators and the Irish church’s reputation.

Martin, who was named archbishop of Dublin in 2004, worked to change that culture and to rebuild the church, forcefully speaking out on behalf of victims.

“In this he led by example, confronting the past, engaging in regular outreach to survivors and their families, and modelling best practice in transparency and accountability - thereby setting the template for other Church leaders both here, and across the world,” Archbishop Eamon Martin, president of the Irish bishops' conference, said.

Farrell, the new Dublin archbishop, has won plaudits for his pastoral and administrative efforts since being named by Francis to lead the Ossory diocese in 2018. In an opinion piece Tuesday in the independent Irish Catholic weekly, religious affairs commentator Michael Kelly wrote that Farrell was the right man to carry on from Martin.

“He is a man of huge energy, unafraid of embracing reform and new ways of doing things,” Kelly wrote.

Updated : 2020-12-30 02:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve