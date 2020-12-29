Kashmiri man builds boat ambulance to help COVID patients

When Tariq Ahmad Patloo was returning from hospital after recovering from coronavirus, he was refused a ride to his home by boat operators. He told DW it saddened him to see that people treated him badly due to his illness.

"I live near the Dal Lake in Srinagar in a small community. The news that I contracted the virus had spread quickly," the 52-year-old said. "We need a boat to cross the lake – to go to a hospital or to return home from there."

"I was kept in isolation for 20 days after I tested positive for COVID-19 in August. When I returned from hospital, I had already recovered," Patloo continued.

After returning home, he decided to build a boat ambulance which could be used by the Dal residents for medical emergencies.

COVID stigmatization

Patloo said that his cousin, who also contracted the coronavirus, faced stigma in the community.

"Her health condition was worse than mine. She was also refused a boat ride home," he said, adding that he knows many coronavirus patients in his locality who are treated poorly after their recovery.

Patloo said these incidents made him realize that the Dal Lake residents needed a boat ambulance.

"I don't blame the people. They are just afraid that they can catch the virus," he said.

It took him more than a month to build the ambulance, which is now almost ready to provide emergency treatment to sick people and take them across the lake.

"It was a lot of hard work to build the boat – from measuring the width, the height, and equipping it with medical facilities. There will be a doctor, a technician, and the emergency equipment in the boat," he said.

A neglected area

Patloo said his aunt died of a heart attack in August. "She did not get timely medical treatment because we could not get her a boat on time," he said.

He described the situation in the nearest hospital to the Dal Lake as worrisome.

"Some coronavirus patients don't even get a medical attendant. These people should be treated with kindness because anyone can be affected by the virus."

Around 50,000 people live in the Dal Lake area. Patloo says they lack emergency medical facilities, including a hospital.

"My boat ambulance is now ready. All I need now is some help from the government. I need a doctor, a boat driver and a technician, because I cannot pay them," he said.

Patloo also owns a tourist boat to take people around the lake. He says the tourism business in the area has suffered badly since New Delhi stripped Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status in August 2019. The coronavirus pandemic has made the situation even worse.