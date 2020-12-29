Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tottenham's Bale ruled out 'a few weeks' with calf injury

By  Associated Press
2020/12/29 21:47
Tottenham's Gareth Bale stretches to connect with the ball during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Stoke City and Tottenham Ho...

Tottenham's Gareth Bale stretches to connect with the ball during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Stoke City and Tottenham Ho...

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham winger Gareth Bale has been ruled out for a “few weeks” with a calf injury.

The Wales international sustained the problem in last week’s League Cup quarterfinal win at Stoke and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said Tuesday he will have a spell on the sidelines.

Brazilian duo Carlos Vinicius and Lucas Moura are also expected to miss Wednesday's game against Fulham.

“I don’t expect (Bale) to be fit and also I have my doubts that Lucas and Vinicius can be fit for Fulham,” Mourinho said. “I wouldn’t say it’s serious but I’d say a few weeks (for Bale).”

The lack of attacking options will increase Mourinho’s reliance on striker Harry Kane during a busy period.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-29 22:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert