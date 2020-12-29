Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Albania prime minister reshuffles cabinet ahead of elections

By  Associated Press
2020/12/29 21:34
Albania prime minister reshuffles cabinet ahead of elections

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s left-wing prime minister on Tuesday reshuffled some main posts ahead of parliamentary elections next year.

Edi Rama said acting Foreign Minister Gent Cakaj resigned and would be replaced by former defense minister Olta Xhacka. Niko Peleshi, former deputy prime minister in a previous cabinet under Rama, will take over as defense minister.

Rama gave no reason for the reshuffle. Cakaj, whose nomination as foreign minister was not approved by President Ilir Meta due to the president's political frictions with Rama, has said he would be involved in politics ahead of the April 25 elections.

Albania’s parliament is dominated by the left-wing Socialist Party, which is expected to win in the contest dominated by issues including the recovery from the November 2019 earthquake and returning the economy back to growth after the coronavirus pandemic.

——-

This story is corrected to show that it was not the resigned acting minister in friction with the prime minister, but the president who approves the minister’s nomination.

Updated : 2020-12-29 22:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert